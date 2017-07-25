Is Justin Bieber opening his own church?

Justin Bieber sensationally cancelled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour, without giving his fans a real explanation.

But could it be that he’s actually going to start his own church? Well, his fans are called Beliebers after all.

An Australian entertainment reporter claims that he was told by an unnamed insider that Biebs wants to “reconnect with his faith” and possibly start his very own church.

Richard Wilkins said on Today Extra : “I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church.”

The 23-year-old Sorry hitmaker was Down Under recently, and attended the annual Hillsong Church conference in Sydney.

Richard added: “We know that he was in the country a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong convention that they had here. [He’s] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people.

“Whether he’s looking at teaming up with them in something of a more permanent situation or doing some sort of religious activity on his own – starting his own church – we’re not quite sure , but that’s the word from an inside source.”

Justin’s team made an official announcement about the cancellation of his tour dates on Facebook last night.

It said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

source: mirror.co.uk