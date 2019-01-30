Is Rosa the epitome of Mediterranean beauty? (hot pics)

It is widely accepted that Mediterranean beauty stands out. Mediterranean women have that temperament that makes men melt… And among the countries in the basin, Italy has some of the most irresistibly stunning and curvaceous babes.

So it comes as no surprise that the Instagram followers of Italian bombshell Rosa Perrotta, are left speechless whenever she posts on her social media account.

Her 1.2 million adulating Instagram fans are not only entranced by this Italian’s unbelievable looks, but her poses and photo compositions also stand out and receive their praises.

Rosa is the epitome of Italian and Mediterranean temperament and sexiness.