Is Taylor Swift completely naked in new video clip? (video)

Taylor Swift has never been the type of singer to gratuitously show off her body like so many young singers do.

But the 27-year-old Grammy winner seems to be taking a few new risk these days.

In a sneak peek for her new music video for …Ready For It? that was shared on her Instagram account on Monday, the blonde siren appears totally naked as she plays the part of a sexy nude robot.

However, she may just be in a nude bodysuit. It is very hard to tell what is going on. But it looks as if she is meant to be a droid made up of several parts.

The former country star appears to have on no bra or undies for the head-turning image. Black lines are all over her body so she looks like a modern-day mannequin.

The entertainer announced that the video will be released this coming Thursday. ‘…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo,’ Taylor posted.

