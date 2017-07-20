Is the end near? Dan Bilzerian in a monogamous relationship! (photos)

King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian who once slept with 17 girls in a week has revealed he is in his first monogamous relationship.

The millionaire poker player and US socialite, 37, is dating model Sofia Bevarly, who is 16 years his junior and someone he describes as ‘super hot and smart’.

They met at a pool party where Bilzerian had already had sex with three women before sleeping with her, the social media pinup revealed to Square Mile magazine.

Talking to Square Mile, he said he had slept with thousands of girls, but now admitted: ‘Yeah. Got a girlfriend. First time. Well, I had a girlfriend before, but I was still f***ing other girls.

‘Wasn’t exactly your storybook love at first sight.

‘I think I f***ed like three girls before her that day.

‘We just started hanging out… She’s just a little different, you know?

‘She’s smart, she’s cool, and she liked a lot of the s**t I like. So here we are.’

Bilzerian has gathered 22.6million followers on Instagram, who are hooked on his pictures of bikini-clad women, his guns and cars as well as snaps of him with various celebrities.

source: dailymail.co.uk