Is the evidence authentic in Khashoggi’s case or made up to incriminate Prince Mohammed?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds on the “Khashoggi story” because it grants him positive media exposure to the international media that normally present him as a dictator or an Islamist tyrant.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claimed with his new statements that the recorded material connected to the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and that Turkey shared with its west allies, is “appalling” and shocked a Saudi intelligence official that heard it, as the Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Of course the Saudi official has not been named and may very well be an imaginary creature.

Khashoggi, the Islamist journalist, member of the Muslim Brotherhood as it is called, personal friend of Osama Bin Laden and outspoken critic of the pro-Western reformer and de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered inside the embassy of his country in Istanbul six weeks ago and Erdogan had publicly announced that his assassination was ordered by the highest levels of the government of Riyadh.

Erdogan has a good knowledge of similar incidents. He has imprisoned dozens of thousands dissidents, a fact that lately is being overlooked because he portraits himself to be the protector of the Islamic freedom of speech in the face of Khashoggi, while hundreds of Turkish dissidents have been tortured, raped and some died mysteriously in the Turkish prisons.

Here comes Erdogan now and points the finger to Saudi Arabia, trying to show that he is what exactly? The Westerner that he is not? The educated that he is not? The philanthropist?

He was telling stories to the journalists again on his plane Erdogan told reporters on his plane returning from a weekend visit to Paris that he discussed the assassination of Khashoggi with the US, French and German leaders during their dinner in Paris.

“We played the recordings regarding this murder to everyone who wanted them from us. Our intelligence organisation did not hide anything. We played them to all who wanted them including the Saudis, the USA, France, Canada, Germany, Britain,” he said.

