Is the soccer ball Putin gave Trump at the Helsinki Summit bugged?

“Beware of Greeks bearing gifts” is a phrase referring to the Trojan Horse offered by the Greeks to the Trojans during the 10-year-war. It is a warning against trusting your enemies who offer you presents. This is exactly what the US media are warning US President Donald Trump. The moment Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gifted a soccer ball to his US counterpart Donald Trump during their joint press conference in Helsinki made the round in the global media. But media outlet TMZ urged the secret services of the US to check the ball because according to the site, security experts informed them there was a simple way of putting a bugging device inside that is difficult to detect.

As you know, Trump threw the ball to Melania during the summit and announced it was going to their son, Barron, who’s into soccer.

We did some checking, and there are thin devices that can be stitched inside the ball with a power source that could last around 1 month or longer. Furthermore, we’re told it’s possible for a bug to be nonmetallic, which makes it harder to detect. And, any spy worth his or her salt would know … you don’t activate the bug right away, which would make detection much more difficult.

Obviously, there would be cause to thoroughly scan the ball for any signal, but in Trump’s world he’s been extremely trusting of the Russians … even inviting Russian media into the Oval.

It’s important to note Trump treasures sports memorabilia — his office in Trump Tower is littered with balls, bats, golf clubs, football helmets and a lot more he’s collected from pro athletes over the years. Barron lives with his parents in the residence quarter of The White House. So, if the ball is out in the open …