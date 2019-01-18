Is there evidence that magic mushrooms & group sex played a role in human evolution?

Whether you have…inhaled pot or not, according to the American ethnobotanist Terence McKenna, however, psilocybin-containing “magic” mushrooms had a profound and lasting influence on the course of human evolution.

“The great embarrassment to evolutionary theory is the human neocortex,” says McKenna. He argues that there is no explanation for how such a major organ was dramatically transformed in complexity in a narrow window of time to create the jump from hominids to humans.

Terence McKenna has developed a theory that he named “Stoned Ape” theory. According to this, human evolution breaks into three stages:

– In stage one, around 40 to 50 thousand years ago, early hominids in Africa, like Homo Erectus, were forced to abandon their canopy-dwelling lifestyle due to the desertification of the African continent. As they were forced to find new sources of food, they followed herds of wild cattle in whose dung they found insects that became part of their diet.

Ok, this is disgusting, but in the dung were magic mushrooms that often grow in such environments.

