Is this the dream job? Get paid 90,000 euros to travel

The job involves travelling among its many estates in Australia and Europe

A family is advertising for a photographer to travel the world with them for the next 12 months and document their experiences on camera.

Offering a salary of 90,000 plus travel, food and accommodation expenses, the job will involve travelling outside of the UK for up to three months at a time.

The request came through the photographer marketplace Perfocal this week, after the family’s previous photographer left due to ‘family’ reasons, and they’ve been unable to fill the vacancy since early September.

The family states that they will be travelling to and from their many residences and holiday homes across Europe, America, South America, and Australia, where the photographer will be asked to take photos of the family.

more at dailymail.co.uk