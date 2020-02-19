Is this the most reckless tourist ever? (scary video)

She posed for a video on the edge of a cliff nearly 3,000ft above the ground

A reckless tourist was caught posing for a video on the edge of a cliff nearly 3,000ft above the ground – leaving social media users terrified.

The unnamed woman was filmed waving at the camera while sitting on Pedra da Gávea in Rio De Janerio, Brazil.

In the video, the woman slides down the rock face just inches from a sheer drop before throwing her hands in the air.

The person filming then pans out to show the city beneath which, while a beautiful view, is thousands of feet below the cliff edge.

The video, published yesterday, has had more than 114,000 likes although not many people thought it was a good idea.

People on social media said they were left terrified after watching the video, with Twitter user Sarah said: “I got anxiety just watching this.”

