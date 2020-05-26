ISIS commits 260 attacks during Ramadan

Pundits fear the terrorist group is on the resurgence

Islamic State has waged its deadliest terrorism campaign in Iraq for nearly two years, raising fears jihadists are staging a resurgence.

In the past month, since the start of Ramadan, Islamic State (also known as ISIS) has claimed responsibility for more than 260 attacks across Iraq, allegedly killing or wounding 426 people.

The attacks form part of the group’s self-proclaimed “battle of attrition” campaign, which also has inspired violence by Islamic State branches in Syria, Egypt, Nigeria, Niger, Congo and Mozambique in recent weeks.

The US-led military coalition and local security forces say they have mounted a counter-offensive that resulted in the killing of two senior Islamic State leaders in Syria last week.

source defenceaviationpost.com