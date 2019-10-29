ISIS leader killed on Turkey’s doorstep

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. operation three miles from Turkey. People are asking questions

President Donald Trump broke up three weeks of dismal news about Syria with cause for celebration in both America and the Middle East. ISIS (Islamic State) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead after Delta Force commandos cornered him at his northern Syrian lair.

“I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq,” Trump said in an October 24 speech. “And I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us.”