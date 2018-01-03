ISIS member involved in gay executions arrested

A notorious ISIS executioner dubbed ‘White Beard’ has been captured by Iraqi security forces, according to reports.

Abu Omer, a jihadi kingpin who is known for his long white beard, has previously been caught on camera appearing to stone civilians to death under the militant group’s rule in Mosul, Iraq.

Locals confirmed his arrest to the AhlulBayt News Agency on January 1 after residents revealed his hiding place to the city.

Omer was reportedly present when gay people were thrown from buildings and victims executed for offences like blasphemy.

In March 2015, chilling images emerged of three men being forced to their knees and publicly beheaded by a sword-wielding jihadi.

Photographs show an elderly man, purportedly Omer, using a microphone to read the blindfolded men’s charges to the crowd before the executioner steps forward to deliver a deadly blow.

And now Abu ‘White Beard’ Omer may now face execution himself.

Even though the terrorist group is said to have been completely defeated in Iraq, ISIS maintains a presence in some hideouts across the country.

