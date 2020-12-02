ISIS planned to kill the Mayor of Constantinople (Istanbul), Turkish media report

A purported plot by ISIS to kill the Mayor of Constantinople (Istanbul), Ekrem Imamoglu has caused un uproar in Turkey.

The information was revealed by Turkish newspaper Sozcu, while another media outlet, Cum Hurriyet also confirmed the news, saying that Ekrem Imamoglu’s security men were warned and instructed by both the Interior Ministry and the prefecture to increase security measures.

The Mayor’s spokesperson also issued a statement on the matter, saying police had warned them of the imminent attack in November.

Details of the plan, however, have not yet been made public, while questions were raised about the veracity of the threats when the Istanbul police department denied the information, saying that they had not warmed Imamoglu’s security of any attack.

According to Turkish media, however, the matter does not appear to raise any serious concern as police routinely send warning messages to politicians on matters of security.

also read

The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week