ISIS offers $1 million bounty on Danish female figter (photos)

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) offered a bounty of $1 million for a Danish woman who spent a year fighting ISIS with Kurdish forces in the Middle East. The woman, however, is facing jail time in her home country Denmark for violating travel ban and going to the Middle East to battle jihadists.

Joanna Palani became a social media sensation after her interview with Vice in which she said that the ISIS fighters were “easy to kill”. Now the extremists have taken it up themselves to make her a target by putting a bounty on her head. Palani had dropped out of school to fight with the Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq.

The ISIS media on Saturday announced that the Islamist organisation has placed a $1 million bounty on Joanna Palani, according to Iraqi News. Palani’s life could be in immediate jeopardy considering she has been taken into custody in Copenhagen, Denmark. Palani was arrested after returning from Qatar to Denmark as she had violated the travel ban imposed by the government against her movements after her return from the Middle East. The Danish woman was a student of politics and philosophy when she dropped out of college and headed to Iraq and then Syria to join the People’s Protection Units (YPG). However, she moved ahead to join the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters just like her father and grandfather had done before her, according to the Vice magazine.

source: ibtimes.co.in