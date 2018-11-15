ISIS says California wildfires are Allah’s punishment against US involvement in Syria & Iraq

Al-Ansar Media is circulating an image that uses a photo of a burning building

ISIS, the terrorist organization that once controlled vast swaths of Iraq and Syria with its reign of death and destruction, hasn’t directly claimed responsibility for the horrific wildfires in California that have claimed more than 50 lives over the past few days.

But one media outlet known to be in support of ISIS has suggested the jihadist group is responsible.

On Wednesday the Al-Ansar Media claimed the wildfires are retribution for America’s participation in the civil war in Syria.

Al-Ansar Media is circulating an image that uses a photo of a burning building and misspells the state “kalifornia.”

“O america, This is the punishment of bombing Muslims in Syria,” states the text. “This is Allah’s punishment for you. And in shaa Allah, you will see more fires. Praise be to Allah.”

Islamic jihadists long have threatened to use wildfires as a means of terrorism. WND first reported on such threats more than 10 years ago, and in that William Scott, a former National Security Agency official, said terrorists had been using fire as a tactical weapon.

That year there were some 35,000 fires that burned 3.9 million acres across the U.S. Large blazes were in Idaho, Montana, California, Alaska and other states.

