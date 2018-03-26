ISIS terrorist dumps bodies of missing tourists in crocodile-infested river!

A crocodile-infested river is being searched by police divers looking for the bodies of a British botanist and his wife who were kidnapped by a gang with links to ISIS.

The latest suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance of Rod and Rachel Saunders led officers to the banks of the Tugela River, in a remote corner of Kwa Zulu-Natal, South Africa, where he allegedly confessed to dumping their bodies.

Malawian Ahmad ‘Bazooka’ Jackson Mussa told detectives he had helped dispose of the murdered plant enthusiasts, whom he had wrapped in their own sleeping bags at the mouth of the river, which has been swollen by heavy rain. The river is home to many crocodiles which are said to have hampered this weekend’s search.

The arrest of Mussa, following a five-week manhunt, is the biggest breakthrough in the search for the popular couple, who lived in Cape Town, who were harvesting seeds on a hillside on 10 February when they were snatched as part of an ISIS-inspired plot.

A search party involving boats and divers has been at the beauty spot since Friday, including tracker dogs working the river bank for clues to narrow down the search area.

Although the team were positive of finding something to boost the investigation, there was a chance that corpses might already have been eaten by crocodiles or swept out into the sea.

read more at dailymail.co.uk