ISIS threaten carnage in Russia 2018 World Cup!

They release poster calling on Islamists to “Kill them all”

ISIS thugs have called on their supporters to launch attacks at the World Cup in chilling new online propaganda.

The terror group’s latest poster, showing a knife set on a red back ground in front of a football stadium in Russia, comes with a French caption translated as ‘Kill them all’.

It is the latest in a series of ISIS threats made against football’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on June 14 in Moscow.

The poster was released by a French ISIS-linked group, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors terror activity.

In April, ISIS warned Russian President Vladimir Putin he will ‘pay the price for killing Muslims’. The poster showed a jihadist emerging from an explosion and holding an AK-47 aloft, with a packed football arena in the background.

President Putin can be seen on the left of the image with a black and orange target aiming straight at him.

