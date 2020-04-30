Islamic prophetic medicine man drinks camel urine to cure coronavirus! (warning: disgusting video)

It goes back to then traditions of Muhammad

An Iranian man calling himself an Islamic prophetic medicine healer has prescribed drinking camel urine to prevent and cure COVID-19.

In a video now widely shared on social media Mehdi Sabili who is also the chairman of prophetic medicine society treats himself to camel urine and says it must be taken “fresh and warm”.

Where does this idea come from? As usual and with everything Islamic, the drinking of camel urine for salutary benefits is traced back to Muhammad (and, for Iran’s Shias, subsequent imams). According to canonical hadiths or traditions, the prophet medicinally prescribed the ingestion of dromedary urine.

داروی جدید ضد کرونا طبق روایات اسلامی: شاش شتر. pic.twitter.com/n6W2NDXgFx — رضا حقيقت‌نژاد (@rezahn56) April 19, 2020

source meforum.org