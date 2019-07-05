Island of Makronissos declared archaeological site

It was declared a historic site and the remains of the camps where the exiles were housed were declared protected buildings

The island of Makronissos, off the coast of Attica, was declared an archaeological site by a unanimous decision of the Central Archaeological Council, at the recommendation of the Cyclades Antiquities Ephorate that has been conducting excavations in the last years on and around the island, ANA reports.

According to Culture Tourism statement on Thursday: “Makronissos, already known as the site of tragic moments of the modern Greek history has been protected by the Greek state since 1989.

It was declared a historic site and the remains of the camps where the exiles were housed were declared protected buildings. However, following extended excavations conducted by the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities in the area of Makronissos, five ancient shipwrecks dating back to the mid-Hellenistic and the post-Roman era were discovered”.