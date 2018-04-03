The inhabitants of Kalymnos painted a huge 375 sqm flag (15x25m) on the northern slopes of the island on Holy Monday. According to local news site Kalymnos-news.gr, islanders decided to replace an older flag that had faded with a larger one and gathered under the small Church of Resurrection and the Cross at Pothia in Mavrovouni to paint the drawing. The local news site reports that the idea for the larger flag was conceived by two brothers who are professional painters. After floating their idea the two say they found a positive response nearly immediately by many who offers to support and sponsor them. The two are thinking of placing floods lights to illuminate the flag at night.
Islanders draw huge 375-sqm Greek flag on the slopes of Kalymnos (video)
New large flag replaced old one