Israel Adesanya KOs Whittaker to take UFC middleweight title (video)

Israel Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion after defeating title holder Robert Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia in the UFC 243 main event.

At the overcrowded Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, the native Nigerian who fights under the flag of New Zealand, knocked out his opponent after 3:33 minutes of the second round, with a heavy combination of left and right hooks. It was his fifth finish over the last seven battles, but without a doubt this was the most important one.

Adesanya (18-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) said after the match that his team made perfect tactics for this match and that everything they planned happened in the octagon. They predicted all the moves of his rival, which is why he came out victorious in the end.