Israel assisting Syrian Kurds via “a range of channels”, says Israeli official

Collapse of Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria is a “negative and dangerous scenario” that would bolster Iran, says Israel’s Deputy FM Tzipi Hotovely

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Wednesday that following the U.S. pullout from northern Syria last month and the subsequent Turkish invasion, Israel has been helping the Syrian Kurds in “a range of ways.”

“Israel has received many requests for assistance, mainly in the diplomatic and humanitarian realm,” Hotovely told the Knesset on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “We identify with the deep distress of the Kurds, and we are assisting them through a range of channels,” she added.

Hotovely provided no further details on the nature of the assistance, saying only that in “dialogue with the Americans … we state our truth regarding the Kurds … and we are proud of taking a stand alongside the Kurdish people.”

