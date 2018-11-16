Israel heads to early elections

Israel is heading towards early elections, after PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partner “The Jewish Home” decided to depart from the rightwing partnership.

The Jewish Home party’s decision came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett’s demand to be made defence minister in a Friday afternoon meeting between the two.

Sources said a date for elections had not been agreed upon. Elections are formally set for November 2019, but it is now expected they will be held between March and May, with Netanyahu pushing for a later date and other parties seeking an earlier one.