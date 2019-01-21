Israel launches new barrage against “Iranian” targets in Syria, warns against retaliation (video-photos)

The source added that Israel launched guided missiles from ground and air in several rounds

Syrian air-defense systems have repelled an attack in the skies over Damascus, state news agency SANA has reported. The Israeli Army said it was attacking “Iranian Quds” forces and warned the Syrian military not to retaliate.

A military source cited by SANA said that Syrian air-defenses intercepted most of the Israeli missiles before they hit targets. The source added that Israel launched guided missiles from ground and air in several rounds.

In a brief statement on Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the Syrian Army “against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory.”

Ongoing missiles moving to their targets in southern #Damascus pic.twitter.com/hyE90A4xJv — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) January 20, 2019

Read more HERE