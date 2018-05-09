Israel prepares for Iran attack with bomb shelters as Trump calls off Nuclear Deal

Defense systems were activated & troops “are on high alert for an attack”

As President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, Israel has prepared for a possible attack from Tehran based on “irregular” movements by Iranian forces in Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces ordered authorities in the northern Golan Heights, held by Israelis, to “unlock and ready (bomb) shelters,” Reuters reported.

Defense systems were activated and troops “are on high alert for an attack,” the military’s statement read, according to the news outlet.

The preparations occurred as Trump from the White House announced the U.S. will withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, claiming Israeli intelligence showed that Iran is not complying with the deal and that “the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Israel on Tuesday braced for possible retaliation from Iran to an airstrike on April 9 to a Syrian airbase, which left seven Iranian military advisers and Iranian Revolutionary Guards members dead, according to Haaretz.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel earlier in the day issued a security alert informing American government employees not travel to Golan Heights without prior approval.

“Due to the recent tensions in the region, U.S. gov’t employees are required to obtain advance approval if they wish to travel to the Golan Heights until further notice,” the alert read. “Consider carefully travel to the Golan Heights until the situation stabilizes.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s “commitment to ensure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons, not today, not in a decade, not ever,” a “historic move.”

While Netanyahu considered the nuclear deal a “recipe for disaster,” nations including the United Kingdom, France and Germany that believe the deal can keep Iran’s nuclear program under control were disappointed in Trump.

Source: Newsweek