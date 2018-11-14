Israeli Defenсe Minister Avigdor Lieberman to announce resignation

Early elections ahead for Israel?

Israeli Defenсe Minister Avigdor Lieberman is rumored that she will announce her resignation in a press conference to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

According to unconfirmed reports, the minister opposes Netanyahu’s decision to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Haaretz reporter Noa Landau reported earlier that such a decision will lead to early elections in Israel.

