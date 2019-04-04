Israeli father saves daughter from knife-wielding terrorist

A Palestinian terrorist who attacked a young Israeli woman was shot and killed by her father on Monday morning.

Yehoshua Sherman was driving on Route 60 in Samaria in order to take his daughter to school. When he arrived at an intersection, he encountered traffic and stopped. A young Palestinian man armed with a knife tried to open the passenger door in order to attack his daughter.

“I went to work and was driving from Elon Moreh to Tapuah,” Sherman told the media. “At Bitot junction a terrorist jumped at my car and tried to open the door. I went outside and as the terrorist tried to go my way I neutralized him with gunfire, with help from another resident from a neighboring community who was driving behind me.”

The terrorist was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva where he died of his wounds.

There were no Israeli casualties.

