Israeli hospital claims may have found cure for COVID-19

Preliminary testing shows that 29 out of 30 virus patients in serious condition that were administered the drug, made a full recovery in five days
An Israeli hospital claims may have a cure for COVID-19, according to a report by KAN News.
Researchers at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital on Thursday announced it has seen positive results in preliminary trials for a cure for COVID-19.
Professor Nadir Arber from the Integrated Cancer Prevention Center at the hospital tested a medication he has been developing on patients in moderate and serious condition suffering from the virus with a 95% positive result.
Arber says the medicine, named EXO-CD24, is inexpensive and effective and must be given once daily for five days.
Of the 30 patients that were given the drug, 29 showed a marked improvement within two days and were released from the hospital three to five days later.
One patient also recovered but her recovery took a few days longer, the hospital said.