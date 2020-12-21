Israeli man dies after 2nd coronavirus infection

An Israeli man appears to have died after having contracted coronavirus a second time, KAN reported, making him the first in the country to die that way.

The 74-year-old coronavirus patient was admitted to the Rabin Medical Center in August and fully recovered, but showed signs of being reinfected before passing away at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer earlier this week, according to reports.

The report indicated that the medical findings clearly pointed to a second case of COVID-19 infection, and not merely a case of “post-coronavirus,” which may result in false symptoms.

Medical teams are now looking into the possibility of the second infection being the result of a mutated gene of the virus. The other possibility is that the virus never left the patient’s body and was not detected – and the infection broke out again after remaining dormant for several months.

