Israeli PM Netanyahu to be indicted in corruption cases, pending hearing

Israel’s Attorney General has indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in several corruption cases. The charges include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and the PM will be given the chance to appeal before they are filed.

Netanuyahu is currently seeking a fourth consecutive term as PM, and denies any wrongdoing. His party, Likud, has called the charges “Political persecution.” With Israelis set to cast their votes in April, the indictment comes at a crucial time for Netanyahu.

Before the charges were announced on Thursday, Israel's High Court of Justice rejected a petition by Likud to block the announcement. The party's legal adviser, Avi Halevy, called Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's public revelation of the charges "unprecedented interference" in the upcoming election.

