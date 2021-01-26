Israeli scientists claim they can reverse the biological ageing process

Israeli scientists say they have managed to successfully reverse the biological ageing process – using only oxygen.

Recent research led by Tel Aviv University’s Prof. Shai Efrati, together with a team from Shamir Medical Center, found that when healthy adults over the age of 64 were placed in a pressurized chamber and given pure oxygen for 90 minutes a day, five days a week for three months, not only was the aging process delayed – it was actually reversed.

also read

Tech Giants Ramp Up Lobbying In Face of Antitrust Scrutiny (infographic)

Greek F-16 pilots face Pakistani pilots over Aegean Sea, Israeli think tank reports

Specifically, the study, which is published in the peer-reviewed journal Aging, focused on whether the process could reverse two key indicators of biological aging: the shortening of DNA telomeres and the accumulation of resultant senescent cells.

A telomere is the end of a chromosome. Telomeres are made of repetitive sequences of non-coding DNA that serve as bumpers to protect the chromosome from damage during replication. Every time replication happens, these bumpers take a hit, making them shorter and shorter. Once the telomere reaches a certain length, the cell cannot replicate anymore, which leads to senescent cells: aging, malfunctioning cells that ultimately lead to cognitive or other age-related disabilities, and even diseases, such as cancer.

more at jpost.com