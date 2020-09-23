Israeli UN representative walks out on Erdogan’s speech (video)

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations walked out of the UN General Assembly hall on Tuesday before the broadcast of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s pre-recorded speech, as the latter criticised Israel over the “oppression of Palestinians”.
The departure was recorded on a mobile phone camera, proving the relations between the two countries were at a low point.
This year’s UN debate is taking place online because of the coronavirus pandemic, where leaders of various states have the opportunity to address a huge audience via video on topics of their choice related to progress, peace and security, the pandemic of coronavirus and international law.
Ο Ισραηλινός πρέσβης στα Ηνωμενα Έθνη Gilad Erdan αποχωρησε απο την αίθουσα τη στιγμή που ξεκίνησε η ομιλία του Ερντογάν. pic.twitter.com/ytEftcvCR0
— Ariel Lekaditis 🇮🇱🇬🇷🇪🇺 (@Arielekaditis) September 22, 2020