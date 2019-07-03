Italian Sassoli for the EP, French Lagarde candidate for the ECB, German Ursula von der Leyen candidate for the EC

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel was named the new president of the European Council

David-Maria Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats has been elected the European Parliament President.

The European Parliament had to hold a second round of voting for the president, because none of the four candidates secured a majority in the first round.

Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund was submitted as a candidate for president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Her nomination will need the support of the European Parliament and the ECB’s Governing Council.

The European Council chose the German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate for president of the European Commission but she needs the majority of the European Parliament at the July 16th voting to head the EC.