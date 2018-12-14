Italian Deputy PM Salvini: It is shameful that Milan were knocked out by Olympiakos

Olympiakos knocked out Italian giants Milan in the Europa League after a historic 3-1 victory in Piraeus and Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, who was present in the Karaiskakis stands was far from impressed.

The Italian politician is a passionate Milan supporter and took to Twitter to vent his disappointment. “Athens, the only survivors were the heroic fans of AC Milan. For all the rest, better not to comment on anything. I leave it to you … “, Salvini wrote.

Speaking to “TeleLombardia”, the Italian politician expressed said it was “shameful” for Milan to get knocked out by Olympiakos. “I will always be a fan of AC Milan, but I can not believe it. It was shameful. Best I speak as a minister because if I talk as a fan, someone will be offended. Thanks a lot for AC Milan fans in the stadium, they were amazing. To say something about Gattuso [Milan’s manager]? No comment”, he said.