Italian police thwart Islamist terror plot to poison water supply system

Italian police officers arrested a 38-year-old Palestinian man who was reportedly planning a chemical attack in the Sardinian city of Macomer, the newspaper La Stampa reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to local media, the man planned to poison the public drinking water system with rat poison, information that has yet to be confirmed by the Italian authorities.

According to the report in La Stampa, the suspect who had a Palestinian passport was residing and working legally in Italy as a street vendor.

His plan was foiled when a neighbour accidentally found out about and informed the police, who arrested the suspect after a long-term investigation.

He was reportedly arrested in dramatic fashion hours before carrying out his plan.