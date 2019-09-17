Italian soldier stabbed by man reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar”

An Italian soldier was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors outside Milan’s main train station on Tuesday. The attacker was reportedly heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the assault.

The 34-year-old was with a colleague for a Safe Roads service when he was attacked from behind in Piazzale Duca D’Aosta, in front of Milan’s central station, at 11am local time today.

The assailant, whose nationality has not been revealed, stabbed the soldier with a pair of scissors and then tried to escape towards the Via Vittor Pisani, Milano Today reported.

Police managed to track and arrest him, while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are investigating to see if the attack was terrorist-related.