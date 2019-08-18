Italian tourist dies in jet ski accident in Mykonos

A tourist from Italy died when the jet ski he was driving overturned in the sea region of Super Paradise on Mykonos on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was riding a rented jet ski with his girl-friend holding behind him when for unknown reasons it overturned.

The couple fell into the water and the young man was drowned in his attempt to swim back to the shore.

The woman is well but is being monitored as she is suffering from traumatic stress.

The body of the young tourist was transferred to Mykonos health centre.

source Athens news agency