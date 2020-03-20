Italians sing national anthem in emotional moment to boost morale amid coronavirus pandemic (videos)

In an effort to boost the country’s morale in the face of the tragic impact of the coronavirus pandemic with 3,405 deaths, and create a sense of unity Italians sang the national anthem from their balconies with their flags hanging from windows as it was being transmitted on all radio stations across the nation at 11am on Friday.

Italy has surpassed even China with over 41,000 cases of the COVID-19 confirmed and 3,405 deaths so far.





