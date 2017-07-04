Italy demands to know who funds NGOs aiding refugees and migrants

The Italian government is cracking down on NGOs operating on the coasts of Italy and facilitating the entry of migrants and refugees into the country. The Italian authorities have requested the EU impose a stricter framework regarding the activities of NGOs aiding migrants and refugees. According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Italian government is planning to make specific proposals to its EU partners to curtail the flow of refugees arriving from the Libyan coast to Italy, as the number of migrants and refugees is expected to double by the end of the year from the 86,000 that have already entered Italy in the first six months of 2017. Judges in Sicily have repeatedly expressed doubt over the intentions and the role of NGOs, claiming they have often encouraged and aided boats carrying migrants and refugees from the Libyan coast to enter Italy. Italian PM Paolo Genntiloni has requested that the funding sources of all NGOs become transparent as well as their complete members’ list be made public. Rome is expected to table a request at the EU Interior Ministers’ meeting in Tallinn, Estonia on Thursday, calling for the reinforcement of the role and jurisdiction of the Italian coastguard during the save and rescue operations south of Sicily.