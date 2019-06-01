Italy ‘evicts’ Steve Bannon’s group

Italy’s cultural heritage ministry announced on Friday (May 31) that it would revoke a lease granted to Bannon

The Italian government has delivered a potentially fatal blow to Steve Bannon’s plans to transform a medieval monastery near Rome into a training academy for the far-right.

Italy’s cultural heritage ministry announced on Friday (May 31) that it would revoke a lease granted to Bannon after reports of fraud in the competitive tender process. The former Breitbart chief and aide to US president Donald Trump was reportedly paying €100,000 ($110,000) per year to rent the 13th Century Carthusian monastery but now will have to search for another spot.