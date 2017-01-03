Italy: Priest organized orgies in church and filmed porn movies!

He is now on vacation with his family…

Italy is in shock after the news of a priest in the town of San Lazzaro in Padua was organizing orgies inside his church, filmed porn movies and pimped out his 15 lovers.

The 48-year-old priest Andrea Contin is being investigated by the Italian Police for a variety of crimes including psychological violence.

His pornographic material was found hidden in videos bearing the names of various popes.

The case became known when three women from his parish went first to the local bishop last summer and when the church did nothing about it they went to the police.

According to the local newspaper “Il Mattino di Padova” one of the women had being his lover and reveals that “there were a lot of women around him but only later did I understand what was going on”.

The priest seems to be in Croatia right now for vacations with his family.