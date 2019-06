Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, is spewing ash and lava once again, but officials say the activity is taking place at its summit and does not pose a risk to people.

Etna began a new phase of eruptions on Thursday as new cracks in the volcano opened up, sending lava down its flank.

The volcano previously erupted in December and sparked minor earthquakes that caused extensive damage to buildings in the vicinity.

