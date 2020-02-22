It’s official: Friends TV show returns after 16 years

After years of speculation and pleading from fans, a Friends reunion is finally, officially, happening. The news sent waves of excitement and anticipation among the TV series millions of diehard fans across the globe.

The original six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — will reunite for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform HBO Max. When HBO Max launches in May, the unscripted reunion special and all 236 episodes of the beloved NBC series will be available to subscribers.

source ew.com