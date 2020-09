Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named NBA MVP for the second straight season, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and later confirmed by the league. He’s the first player since Steph Curry in 2015 and 2016 to go back-to-back, and the 11th all-time to accomplish that feat. Antetokounmpo beat out James Harden of the Rockets and LeBron James of the Lakers for the award.

source cbssports.com