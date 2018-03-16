Ivan Savvidis sells off SEKAP to Japan Tobacco

The owner of PAOK told his associates he had to sell it due to the economic crisis

The Greek Co-operative Cigarette Manufacturing Company (SEKAP) which belongs to PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis, has been sold to Japan Tobacco (JT), the latter announced in a statement on Friday.

In a brief statement to his associates, Ivan Savvidis said the reason for selling his share of the company to Japanese JT was the decline in market sales due to the crisis and significant increases in excise duties.

H Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) today announced that, after long negotiations, the JT Group has agreed to acquire Donskoy Tabak (DT) in order to strengthen its first position in Russia, the world’s third-largest tobacco product market.

Under this agreement, the JT Group will also acquire the majority shares of the Cooperative Tobacco Industry of Greece SA. (SEKAP).

The company’s announcement is as follows: