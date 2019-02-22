Ivy Lebelle: The hot half Italian from…Texas? (sexy photos)

Taking the adult industry by storm!

Ivy Lebelle grew up in Studio City (yes there is a city with this name…).

Her mother is American but her father is from Italy!

You do understand how the hotness of the two combines here, right?

Although she worked as a make up artist in the adult industry she decided to jump to the other side of the camera and she is now following what seems to be apparently a very successful career as a porn actress.

Who would have thought…

