Ivy Lebelle: The hot half Italian from…Texas? (sexy photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Taking the adult industry by storm!

Ivy Lebelle grew up in Studio City (yes there is a city with this name…).

Her mother is American but her father is from Italy!

You do understand how the hotness of the two combines here, right?

Although she worked as a make up artist in the adult industry she decided to jump to the other side of the camera and she is now following what seems to be apparently  a very successful career as a porn actress.

Who would have thought…

 

Oil fucking Explosion 💥 @theelegantangel @patmynevideo

Shadow play

I want what I want when I want it 🌹 @burningangel

LAST MINUTE PLANZZ.. Come meet me at the @brazzersofficial booth today 2-6 pm at AVN expo! 😘🖤

Slippery bb for @theelegantangel

The day has come. You girl’s debut on @blackedraw is live. Have you watched it yet? 💋

Still

I’m wearing panties, I promise. My big booty just likes to eat them. Happy #humpday y’all 🖤🌚

How much did you guys miss me? Tell me, tell me, tell me 🌷🌷🌷

My debut as a @wickedpicturesofficial leading lady is coming soon 🖤 yay! Keep an eye out for #CameraAngle

A very good girl. Photo by @xaidenxrileyx from Manhandled 11 🌸

