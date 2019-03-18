Jack the Ripper revealed? DNA tests of blood-soaked shawl “reveal killer’s identity”

Jack the Ripper has been unmasked as a 23-year-old Polish barber, according to new DNA tests carried out on a blood-stained shawl.

Scientists say Aaron Kosminski, whose name has previously been connected to the case, was the notorious serial killer who murdered women on the streets of Victorian London.

He has been named as the Ripper by researchers from two British universities, whose findings were published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences.

They said they had identified two sets of DNA traces for Kosminski and one of the Ripper’s victims, Catherine Eddowes.

Read more HERE