Jail guards have been charged after forcing inmates to listen to “Baby Shark” for more than 2 hours!

Two former Oklahoma jail guards and their supervisor were charged on Monday after an investigation found they had punished inmates at their facility by making them stand up and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” loudly on repeat for at least two hours.

According to an affidavit seen by The Oklahoman, at least four inmates at an Oklahoma County jail were forced to stand with their hands cuffed behind their backs and listen to the children’s song on repeat during November and December 2019.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., 21; Christian Charles Miles, 21; and Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50; were all charged on Monday with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner, court records show.

According to the affidavit, Miles and Butler are accused of carrying out the punishment and Hendershott is accused of letting it happen.

Read more: Insider