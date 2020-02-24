Jailed: Sadistic step-parents who made son kneel on pile of buckwheat so it grew into his skin! (photos)

However, the “father” will only spend four-and-a-half years in prison while the “mother” just one year & six months

The sadistic mother and stepfather who made their son kneel on a pile of buckwheat – causing it to grow into his skin – have been jailed.

They forced their son to kneel on buckwheat crops for nine hours at a time as part of cruel punishment.

The boy’s dad, 35-year-old Sergey Kazakov, and mom, 27-year-old Alina Yumasheva, carried out the painful punishment on their son for 10 days in a row, according to a court in Omsk, Russia.

Kazakov and Yumasheva were found guilty of “inflicting physical and psychological suffering” to their son, Denis, through “systematic beatings and other violent actions,” Metro UK reported.

Kazakov will spend four-and-a-half years in prison and Yumasheva will be jailed for one year and six months.

A nurse, who spoke to the court, describe the boy’s injuries as “horrific” and said: “The mother should beg her son to forgive her until the end of her life.”

