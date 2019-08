James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 from “Goldfinger” sold at auction for $6.4 million (video)

It’s one of three surviving examples of the Bond car

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 just sold at auction for $6.4 million.

It’s one of three surviving examples of the Bond car, commissioned by Eon Productions and outfitted with all the Bond gadgets you’d expect. That includes a Browning .30 Caliber machine gun in each fender, wheel-hub mounted tire-shredders and a rear bullet-proof screen.

The car was sold on Thursday night by RM Sotheby’s, which estimated it would sell for $4 million to $6 million.

source CNCB